Canal walk raises £15k for charity

Walkers taking part in the Llangollen Canal Walk raised £15,000 for Hope House

The event took place on March 6 and saw walkers raise vital funds for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Walkers taking part in the 10-mile trek started early in the morning at The Trevor Basin.

The ramblers then headed towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and were able to take in the beautiful canal-side scenery.

They then walked towards the Poachers’ Pocket and back again.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “It was amazing to have everyone back together for our Llangollen Canal Walk.

“Our supporters really do make the events.

"There was glorious sunshine and we all had a lot of fun.

"To raise more than £15,000 is incredible and we would love to thank everyone who joined us on the day and supported us to reach this amount.

"The money will do so much to help support children and their families who receive care at Hope House and Ty Gobaith."

The event was sponsored by Wrexham-based Net World Sports.