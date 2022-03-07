Children's hospice gets a helping hand from building society

Right to Left – TY G CEO , Andy Goldsmith, centre Janes Jones, senior branch manager at PBS Llandudno, Left Daf Pritchard PBS Business development manager North Wales

Colleagues voted overwhelmingly to support the two charities, who provide paediatric palliative care for hundreds of children across Shropshire, Wales and the borders each year.

Andy Goldsmith, Chief Executive of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices said:

“I am absolutely delighted that the team at the Principality Building Society have chosen Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices to be their charity partner for the next two years, alongside Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in south Wales.

“Together, we care for more than 530 children with complex life-limiting conditions each year, helping them and their families to live their best lives and supporting them at the most difficult of times. These children live in the communities served by the Principality Building Society across Wales and the neighbouring counties in England, and receive care at the hospices, at home and in their local community.

“As registered charities the hospices receive some funding from the NHS but more than 80 per cent of the money needed to provide care and keep the hospices running comes from voluntary donations by our supporters.

“Principality’s wonderfully generous support and the fundraising efforts of their teams in branches across Wales and the borders will help to both raise the profile of the hospices, so more families learn about the support that is available, and raise money so that we can provide more expert nursing care and support when and wherever a child needs it.

“I am looking forward excitedly to a productive and impactful partnership where between us we can achieve more than fundraising and together make a significant and long lasting impact for many children and families.”

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society said: “Our colleagues have chosen two fantastic charities that are very close to our hearts and do great work in our communities helping children and their families. Colleagues at Principality have always shown such amazing creativity and dedication when it comes to fundraising in the past and we’re sure it will be no different over the next few years.