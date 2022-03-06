Council vows to cancel any investments with Russian firms

Powys County Council has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Powys County Council has made the pledge following a meeting where it committed to do "everything it can to support Ukraine and its people".

The authority unanimously agreed an emergency motion condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin and outlining the move to examine its investments, as well as its contracts.

The authority's leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris said: “We fully support and stand in solidarity with Ukraine during this difficult and dark time.

“The courage and determination shown by the Ukrainian people in the last week has been incredible. We all hope that the Russian government will realise its actions are wrong.

“Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and we hope that peace and humanity will overcome conflict.”

Cllr Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Every effort is being made by the council to investigate and cease any purchases of goods and services linked to Russian companies as soon as possible.

"We will also ensure that our schools and our suppliers are informed of our position and that they follow in our steps.”

Cllr Peter Lewis, Chair of the council’s Pensions and Investment Committee, said: “This urgent motion received my full backing. As a member of the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP), work is already underway to start disinvesting the Powys pension fund from any exposure or investments in Russian companies as soon as practically possible.”

Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Welsh Language, Housing and Climate Change, added: “The people of Powys have always shown themselves to be very eager to help those in need and we are certain they will rise to this challenge.

"We pledge to support our local Ukrainian community in any way we can and join our hopes and prayers with theirs as their homeland faces this catastrophe.”

Cllr John Morris, who proposed the motion, said: “We are all horrified by the events that are unfolding in Ukraine. I am sure the whole of Powys will join the Council in the condemnation of President Putin and his actions. It was heart-warming to get such support from Council. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine and we will need to be prepared to do more in the future.”