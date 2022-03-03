Powys is underfunded by the Welsh Government, Montgomery member of the Senedd says

Russell George, Member of the Senedd

Powys County Council, and County Councillors each year must set a budget that is balanced and by law, they are required to create a budget based on strong assumptions that show how income will be balanced against spending.

Funding is provided in the form of a block grant from the Welsh Government to each of the 22 local authorities each year. The settlement makes up 70 per cent of Powys County Councils income, while Welsh Government funds up to 80 per cent of income in other Council areas .

Mr George claims that Powys County Council has been underfunded over the past 10 years by the Welsh Government and the council has been left severely stretched. He said that, due to underfunding, councils had been left struggling to run community services.

In a recently Senedd debate, the Welsh Conservatives brought forward a motion calling for an external independent review of the local government funding formula.

“Over the past 10 years, rural councils have been some of the biggest losers from an outdated funding formula, I was however pleased to see an increase in funding for Powys County Council in the recent budget round,'' he said.

''Funding for Welsh councils is overly complex and, in my view, is fundamentally unfair for rural councils. Over the past two decades, councils in urban areas of Wales have seen significantly more generous funding settlements than rural councils such as Powys.''