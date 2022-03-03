Council tax rise finally approved

Powys County Council

RESIDENTS in Powys will be hit by a council tax hike of 3.39 per cent after councillors finally approved a budget for 2022-23.

The meeting, on Thursday morning, was called after Powys County Council had failed to reach an agreement on the precept at a previous one.

None of the proposals of 3.9 per cent, 3.4 per cent and a council tax freeze discussed at the first budget meeting on February 24 had been agreed on.

Finance portfolio holder, Conservative Councillor Aled Davies tabled an amendment that the council tax increase drop to 3.39 per cent.

But Councillor David Thomas put forward a proposal for a 0.1 per cent rise in the council tax.

Cllr Davies said: "My amendment does not significantly change the budget.

“Slightly more than half of our homes will not see all of that increase because they will see some form of discount on their council tax.

“We have driven the council tax as low as we can, and my only worry is whether or not I have pushed it too low.

“Adequate reserves are essential to protect our services.

“We need our services to be strong to support the inevitable refugees that will arrive on our doorstep, and we must welcome them with open arms.”

Council leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris wanted to set a historical 'context; to the budget in that while the latest Welsh Government settlement provided and extra £18 million for Powys, for much of the previous decade the county had been at the back of the funding queue.

During the discussion on this amendment – several councillors were unhappy to have the war in Ukraine brought into the budget discussion.

Councillor Jackie Charlton pointed out any refugee resettlement would be financed by the UK Government not by the council

The amendment was supported by 36 votes to 31 with one abstention.

The second amendment was then brought forward by Councillor Thomas which was designed to help residents with the cost-of-living crisis.

He said a council tax rise of 0.1 per cent could be supported by using just over £3million from the budget management reserve and believed this fund could be replenished with expected underspending in this year’s budget.

The move was seconded by Liberal Democrat Councillor David Selby who said that the risk was the lack of control and delivery of budgets over the last five years.

But the amendment went to a vote and lost by 36 votes to 31.

This meant Cllr Davies’ 3.39 per cent went to a second vote and was approved by 35 voted for to 30 against.

All other elements of the budget were then voted through.

It means an average Band D council tax bill in Powys will increase from £1,404.26 to £1,451.86.

Earlier this year Dyfed-Powys Police approved a precept increase of 5.3 per cent which will see an extra £14.60 added on top of that bill.