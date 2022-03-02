Salmon fisher prosecution 'sounds clear message'

Two men have been prosecuted for catching and killing salmon from a Welsh river

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the prosecution of Carlos Davies and Mateusz Kakolewski from Brecon had sounded a clear message that the illegal persecution of wild salmon in Welsh rivers will not be tolerated.

The men were jointly fined more than £4,000 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court for the persecution of wild salmon on the River Usk.

In October 2020 a NRW Fisheries Enforcement Officer was contacted by members of the local angling community and made aware that Davies and Kakolewski’s had posted images on each of their social media accounts showing them holding up three dead salmon.

An investigation followed, where it was established that the images were taken on the right bank of the River Usk just below the dual carriageway bridge outside Brecon.

Law in Wales prevents the killing of any salmon caught in the country's rivers.

NRW said that a searches of both Davies and Kakolewski’s home addresses in Brecon uncovered evidence including salmon cutlets, fish eggs and fishing equipment.

Both men were subsequently interviewed at Brecon police station and reported by NRW for fisheries offences.

The salmon cutlets and fish eggs were forensically examined by NRW’s fisheries scientist, identified, and presented in court as evidence.

Last month at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court Kakolewski pleaded guilty to offences in contravention of the Salmon Act 1986 Sec 32 – Handling Salmon in Suspicious Circumstances and was fined a total of £2,134 including costs.

Davies failed to attend his original trial date and an arrest warrant was issued by the court.

Davies eventually appeared before magistrates on February 23 after surrendering to an arrest warrant and pleaded guilty to offences in contravention of the Salmon Act 1986 Sec 32 – Handling Salmon in Suspicious Circumstances and was also fined a total of £2,134 including costs.

Jeremy Goddard, NRW Waste and Enforcement Team Leader for Mid Wales, said: “The prosecutions of Carlos Davies and Mateusz Kakolewski sends a clear message that the illegal persecution of wild salmon in Welsh rivers won’t be tolerated

“Following a public consultation in 2017, and an Inquiry in 2019, Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, confirmed rod and net fishing byelaws ensuring any salmon caught in all rivers in Wales must be returned alive to the water with minimum injury and with minimum delay. This legislation now prohibits the killing of all salmon from any river in Wales.

“NRW Enforcement Officers, the local police forces and the courts take such incidents of wildlife crime very seriously. This case shows any information in relation to illegal activity will be investigated, and if found, offenders will be prosecuted.