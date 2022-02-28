Shrewsbury company celebrates Welsh links on St David's day

Preparing to celebrate St David’s Day in traditional Welsh costumes are Ellie Walker (left) and Elizabeth Carver from Salop Leisure.

Shrewsbury caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure will be handing out daffodils to customers and serving up Welsh food favourites.

It says it always pulls out all the stops to celebrate Wales’ patron saint on March 1 because of its important links with tourism in Mid Wales, at the heart of the business.

There will be a special menu in the restaurang including leek and potato soup, Bara Brith and Welsh cakes.

St David’s Day marks the traditional opening of the new tourism season, with caravan holiday home parks across Mid Wales welcoming back owners after a winter break.

Salop Leisure, which also has sales centres in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, supplies caravans holiday homes and luxury lodges to more than 200 parks across Mid Wales and the Heart of England.

Co-managing director Dylan Roberts said: “Mid Wales is one of the most popular destinations in the UK with people looking to buy a caravan holiday home. We saw last year how important staycations in Mid Wales are for people who want to escape to the seaside and into the countryside more than ever after the pandemic restrictions of the last two years.”

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 hospitality and tourism businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia, praised Salop Leisure for continuing to promote the region as a tourism destination.

“Salop Leisure does a fantastic job to help us put the Mid Wales countryside and coast on the map in two of our key target markets, the West Midlands and North West England,” she said.