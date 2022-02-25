Rescue rabbits are looking for new homes says the RSPCA

Crunchie and Rolo

The RSPCA in Wales is appealing for those considering adopting rabbits to get in touch.

Despite rabbits often being perceived as an ideal ‘starter pet’ for young children, they have very complex needs and are one of the most neglected pets in Britain. It meansthe RSPCA deals with many calls about bunnies where they have been neglected or abandoned.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit welfare expert, said: “Sadly, when rabbits are bought on impulse, an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting rescue rabbits instead.”

To search for pets up for adoption please visit our Find A Pet website.

A foursome, Crunchie, Twirl, Rolo and Twix were abandoned in a box in Birmingham back in October and have since been in RSPCA care.

Staff say they could live indoor or outdoors providing they had plenty of room to hop, play and run around.

At RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre - based at Upper Colwyn Bay - staff are appealing for homes for a number of rabbits, including Kiri and Peter who have developed a special bond with each other.

Centre manager Vicky Williams said: “Kiri and Peter are often seen flopped over next to each other or grooming each other, which is really sweet to see.

“Since being in our care, Kiri has grown in confidence and is such a curious girl who loves to be the centre of attention.”

The fluffy duo would be able to live with older primary school age children and would benefit from being provided with a large indoor or outdoor area.