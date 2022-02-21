Wales Fire and Rescue Service records100 flooding calls in 24 hours, mostly in Powys

During a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, the fire control received 100 calls of flooding within the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service area.
Amongst the incidents was a water rescue of residents in Llandinam and a rescue of people from vehicles near Welshpool.
At 05:19pm, crews from Llanidloes and Aberystwyth attended a water rescue in Llandinam. A Swift Water Rescue Team rescued four people from their properties using a rescue sled.
The Fire Service closed the roadway and left the incident at 09:06pm.
At 07:42pm, crews from Welshpool were called to an incident in the Llwynderw area of Welshpool, following reports of a number of vehicles that had become stuck in floodwater.
A Swift Water Rescue Team rescued a male from one vehicle using a sled and rescued 50 passengers and a driver from a coach using a boat and a sled.
The Police and local authority were also in attendance.
The Fire Service left the incident at 11:52pm.
Area Manager Peter Greenslade, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said “This weekend has been a very busy one for our staff at Joint Fire Control and our operational crews, who have attended a high number of incidents involving dangerous structures and flooding caused by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.
"I would like to say a big thank you to our staff at the Joint Fire Control and to our firefighters, who have worked tirelessly and professionally, in adverse weather conditions, to protect lives and property within communities across mid and west Wales."