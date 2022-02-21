Wales Fire and Rescue Service records100 flooding calls in 24 hours, mostly in Powys

Flooding

During a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, the fire control received 100 calls of flooding within the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service area.

Amongst the incidents was a water rescue of residents in Llandinam and a rescue of people from vehicles near Welshpool.

At 05:19pm, crews from Llanidloes and Aberystwyth attended a water rescue in Llandinam. A Swift Water Rescue Team rescued four people from their properties using a rescue sled.

The Fire Service closed the roadway and left the incident at 09:06pm.

At 07:42pm, crews from Welshpool were called to an incident in the Llwynderw area of Welshpool, following reports of a number of vehicles that had become stuck in floodwater.

A Swift Water Rescue Team rescued a male from one vehicle using a sled and rescued 50 passengers and a driver from a coach using a boat and a sled.

The Police and local authority were also in attendance.

The Fire Service left the incident at 11:52pm.

Area Manager Peter Greenslade, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said “This weekend has been a very busy one for our staff at Joint Fire Control and our operational crews, who have attended a high number of incidents involving dangerous structures and flooding caused by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.