Powys councillors to discuss tree issue

But they will still be unable to vote on the motion.

Back in December 2021, Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan tabled a motion on “responsible afforestation a non-exploitative and sustainable approach.”

But a debate could not take place as so many councillors with ties to agriculture would have had to declare an interest and leave the meeting.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Standards Committee on Thursday, February 17, Cllr Vaughan’s notice for dispensation was discussed.

He said: “Wood planting is an issue in different parts of Wales and how public grants are used in that.

“What we’ve found is that about 75 per cent of the council would be affected and would need to declare and interest, and would not be allowed to participate in the process as they would so wish.

“That in itself ironically is very much like a gagging on democracy whereas in reality a lot of those experiences and knowledge would be useful to the conversation.”

Independent member Claire Moore said: “I support the general dispensation to allow members to speak on matters relating to agriculture.

“It’s in the council’s best interest to hear from those who have experience in farming or agriculture issues before making a decision, I would like to support it.”

Cllr Amanda Jenner said: “As someone who has no knowledge of agriculture would find it difficult to vote on something without hearing from people in the industry.”

“It’s a specific sector, it’s not like social services where we could go and do our own research.”

Allowing the dispensation was supported unanimously.

Head of legal and democratic services Clive Pinney said that the dispensation would be in place for the rest of the council term.

But he said there would be a “lacuna” which means a time gap where it won’t be in place due to the local government elections in May.

“Like all dispensations from the Standards Committee it falls at the end of term and will have to be renewed at the first standards meeting of the next council term, said Mr Pinney.

Cllr Vaughan’s original motion wanted to the council to ask the Welsh Government to:

Ensure that funding via the Glastir Woodland Creation scheme (Welsh Government) can only be claimed by active farmers in Wales.

Introduce planning development legislation to enable local planning authorities s to control afforestation projects, and to set a limit on the proportion of land on any farm that can be used for without the need for planning consent.