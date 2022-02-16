Three Musketeers comedy comes to Theatr Clwyd

Theatr Clwyd

Le Navet Bete has been lacing some of the best-known tales with a comedic twist in their own unique style for more than a decade - and now it is heading to Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Performed with just a cast four the company takes on 40 characters, 50 different outfits and 112 costume changes as Alexandre Dumas’ 700-page historical classic is condensed in to two hours of mayhem and madness.

It promises hilarious heroics, raucous romances and some even fun with BMX bikes.

The Three Musketeers will be performed in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre from March 1-5. Tickets are available from £10 at Theatr Clwyd’s website or by calling 01352 344101.

Published and licensed worldwide by Nick Hern Books in 2019, the show is the company’s second co-production with the Exeter Northcott Theatre and fifth collaboration with one of UK theatre’s leading comedy directors and writers John Nicholson.

Al Dunn, co-artistic director of Le Navet Bete said: "This is a Musketeers unlike any other. It has all the elements of an epic story that we have turned inside out and put our chaotic comic spin on. We’ve got the best creative team we’ve had to date behind us on this so expect big laughs, unexpected characters and a night at the theatre you’ll never forget."