Call for day centres in Powys to reopen

Last month a delegated decision was made by Powys County Council to keep the facilities closed until August,

But Councillor Matthew Dorrance said: “Whilst no one underestimates the challenge presented by the ongoing pandemic, our day centres have been closed for a considerable time leaving service users without their service and carers without respite.

“I have heard from residents in Brecon about the impact this is having and the strain it is placing on people.”

Powys County Council’s portfolio holder for adult social care, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “Adult Services understands and wants to do all it can to promote meaningful day opportunities for older adults in Powys.

“Safe and effective day care provision is part of this. From the start of the pandemic, our decisions around day centres have been informed by Welsh Government guidance.

“On January28, the First Minister announced that Welsh Government will move to alert zero. This means that the two-metre social distancing rule will no longer apply to premises open to the public and workplaces.

“We will be reviewing our decision on a monthly basis as before, with reference to latest Welsh Government guidance and staffing capacity."

“Whilst the decision to maintain closure of day centres is clearly disappointing for some, we have continued to deliver an outreach service to those that would benefit from it, as well as working in partnership with others to find other meaningful day opportunities for individuals.”

In March 2020, 154 people attended Powys day centres for older people, with 33 staff involved. Powys day services for people with disabilities were attended by 124 people attended and had 70 staff.