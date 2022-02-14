Cader Idris in better weather

The man, who was slipping in out of of consciousness and his three companions had to be taken off Cader Idris by helicopter in a seven hour operation involving more than 30 mountain rescue volunteers. Rescuers said the decisions the walkers made that day almost cost them their lives.

Call-handlers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were made aware of a group of four walkers in difficulty close to the summit of Cader Idris at 3.45pm on Sunday. They had been part of a larger group but some had turned back before reaching the summit.

Graham O'Hanlon, team spokeperson, said: "The others pressed-on despite poor visibility, strong winds, heavy rain and hail storms. One started to succumb to hypothermia and was unable to continue. At this point the group called for assistance

"A team member, out walking for the day, had by chance stumbled into the group. He helped protect the deteriorating male from the harsh weather. The casualty's three companions also began to deteriorate and the decision was made to direct them to the shelter at the summit."

Requests for assistance were made to South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team and the H.M. Coastguard helicopter, Rescue936.

"Rescue936 could not reach the casualty site because of the weather and instead transported a small rescue party part way up the south side of the mountain. A second party backed up by two stretcher parties made their way on-foot up the Pony Path from Ty Nant.

"Team members assessed the first casualty while having been given dry warm clothes, food and warm drinks, the party of three were collected from the summit hut.

"They emerged from the cloud-base first and were transported down the rest of the way by Rescue936. The helicopter returned to pick up the stretcher party, and some skilful flying meant that the stretcher could be winched onboard."