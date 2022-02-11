Holiday plans approved for Carno barn

Powys County Council's planning committee has approved the plan

An application by Corrine Adlington to convert an existing barn into five holiday let units, the change of use of an agricultural building to a communal recreational area and all associated works at Glanhanog Isaf Barns, Carno, was discussed by Powys County Council’s planning committee.

But councillors will be urging environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to physically inspect water courses at the Carno site, before awarding an environmental permit.

The application had been brought in front of the committee after being “called in” by local councillor, Les George.

During the consultation process Carno Community Council had objected to the application on the grounds of highways safety, and concerns that the site is also prone to flooding.

The application had been recommended for approval by Powys planning officers.

This issues under discussion by the committee centered around a waste-water discharge plant. It had been approved previously and needed upgrading to take the extra capacity for the holiday lets.

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said: “What we have seen in Powys is huge concern about water pollution, every week we see articles about concerns with the Wye.

“What we have here is a water treatment facility actually situated in the brook.”

He added that a recent report stated that the number of Otters in our rivers are down by 22 per cent due to pollution.

Councillor Vaughan said: “The Severn is not polluted yet, but if we allow facilities to be so close to water, it’s only a matter of time before that situation arises.

“It defies logic to have a facility like this, and I emphasise, in the brook.”

He added that the report had officers stated there were risks that the facility would flood.

Councillor Gwilym Williams added that it “beggars’ belief” where the discharge plant had been built.

Planning officer Luke Jones told the committee that both NRW and the Powys environmental health department had been consulted and not raised objections.

He explained that NRW had said that the applicant would still need an environment permit to deal with the foul water.

Councillor David Selby asked if a condition could be imposed where NRW officers are required to visit the site before they decide an environment permit application. Committee solicitor, Colin Edwards said he believed the recommendation could be added.