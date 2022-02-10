Town clerk caused ill feeling, councillor says

Welshpool

The tribunal into an unfair dismissal tribunal and whistle-blowing claim from Martin Bond continued yesterday. He claims he was dismissed because the town clerk felt he was going to lift the lid on the state of the fire alarm system at Welshpool Town Hall.

It heard evidence from Councillor Pritchard that he was called =to an informal meeting held at the Royal Oak Hotel to discuss issues around the town council and that employee Elizabeth Moore alleged she had been reduced to tears by Mr Robinson.

Councillor Pritchard said he was 'surprised and uncomfortable' with the meeting because he was used to dealing with the then mayor, councillor Steve Kaye and not discussing matters with members of staff in an open forum.

He said: "The meeting was meant to be regarding Martin Bond and a dispute between him and Elizabeth at work.

"But when Mr Robinson went to get the teas and coffees at the start of the meeting, she said it was Robert who she had a disagreement with and the way he responded to her had reduced her to tears and her colleague Paul McGrath backed her up.

"She said she didn't feel listened to and whenever she would bring a work related issue up or questioned anything he would get angry to a point where she felt uncomfortable even going into the office. She said she was low and sick of being shouted at."

"The meeting was also partly about the fire alarm issue and Martin insisting there should be more regular safety checks on them, where Robert denied there was a problem, and that the only thing that needed doing to them was regularly changing the batteries.

"But it was clear there was a problem with the working atmosphere amongst the employees and when Robert came back into the room, Elizabeth seemed reluctant to bring up what she had discussed with me earlier when she wasn't there and Paul was the same."

"My understanding of the way the process worked was that everything went through they mayor and he would sort out any internal issues between employees for example, I wasn't sure why I had been called to a meeting to discuss what seemed to be something that could resolved through a discussion."