Incredible teenager to launch the Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk

Elodie will launch the Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk taking place on March 6

Elodie-Mae Davies, from Ruabon, will be sending ramblers on their way for the 10-mile walk on Sunday, March 6, which will raise money for Hope House Children's Hospices.

Elodie has had heart defects since birth which have led to a cardiac arrest, clots in her lungs and mini-strokes. She has been through 10 open heart surgeries and has a pacemaker fitted.

Doctors recently discovered that Elodie has pulmonary vein stenosis, and as a result, she lost he left lung and only has 83 per cent functionality of her right one.

Although Elodie will have to undergo an operation two weeks before the event, she is determined to send walkers on their way and will be making the trip over the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in a wheelchair.

The 15-year-old said: “Hope House gives me confidence and independence. I love visiting and seeing all the staff, it’s a big family.”

Last year, Elodie raised £2,500 for the charity by walking the virtual Take a Hike event, where she walked 10-miles spread out over a number of weeks.

Elodie's mother Jenna said: “We are so lucky to have Hope House in our lives and I don’t know what we would do without them. Elodie just wants to help and give a little something back when and where she can.”

Returning after a two year break, the walk which is sponsored by Net World Sports, will begin at The Trevor Basin on the Sunday morning.

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We’re delighted Elodie will be there to start off the Llangollen Canal Walk, especially after she raised such an amazing amount last year.

“Every walker that takes part will receive a medal designed especially for this event and a goody bag for their efforts.

“This really is one of the highlights in our calendar, and tickets are selling fast, so book your places today to avoid disappointment.”

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith care for babies, children, young people and young adults up to the age of 25 years who have life-threatening conditions.