Clerk retires after 20 years of service

Jill Kibble, mayor, with retiring Glenys Smith, and town crier Sue Blower

Montgomery Town Council marked the special occasion at a small lunchtime event on February 1 as the town clerk, Glenys Smith, retired.

At the same event, councillors were delighted to welcome new clerk, Helen Royall – Glenys leaves big shoes to fill, but the wig and gown fit perfectly.

Glenys has been the council's clerk for over twenty years, serving the town and a variety of mayors and councillors during this time. She has overseen many changes and projects, significantly the transfer of the Town Hall from Powys County Council to the Town Council, and its subsequent refurbishment and imminent leasing to the Montgomery Community Buildings Trust.

Glenys said: “During my years as town clerk to Montgomery Town Council, I worked with many councillors, all of them with the wellbeing of the town at the forefront of their thoughts and decisions.

"We had our differences, but a professional working relationship and mutual respect was always maintained.

“I have been proud and privileged to be town clerk to the council – I cannot believe twenty years has gone so fast! Montgomery will always be part of me and I will carry with me many lovely memories of people I have met along the way.

“A new era is starting for the town council with their new town clerk and I wish Helen and Montgomery Town Council all the very best in the many deliberations that await them.

“Finally – as I ride off into the sunset – I would like to thank councillors for my beautiful bouquets of flowers, the framed drawing of Arthur Street with the Town Hall in the distance and of course my mini Town Crier magnet.”

At the lunchtime event last Tuesday, Glenys was presented with bouquets and a framed drawing of Montgomery by talented local artist, Charlotte Durie – a permanent reminder of Montgomery as Glenys and husband, Tony, move from Kerry to the West Midlands to be nearer their grandchildren.