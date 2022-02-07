Free film workshop for young people in Mid Wales

One of the previous workshops

Shakespeare Link, a charity which operates the Willow Globe, a scaled down, living version of the Globe in London, is working with Powys County Council’s Winter of Wellbeing to offer free film making workshops.

The workshops, which will be held every Saturday from February 26 to March 19 from 11am till 4pm, are free of charge and open to young people aged 12-18 years.

With only eight spaces available, interested young people are urged to contact Shakespeare Link on info@shakespearelink.org.uk soon to book their place or to seek more information.

Those taking part in the workshops, which will be led by local film makers Erin Draper and Jim Elliott, will learn about camera, filming and editing techniques. They will also devise, film and edit their own creations which will premiere at Shakespeare Link’s annual Birthday Bash in April.

Shakespeare Link was founded in 1992 by artistic directors Susanna Best and Philip Bowen.

The company has toured worldwide.