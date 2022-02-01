End of chapter for museum as it welcomes last visitors before big move

Montgomery Pre-school students at Cloverlands Model Car Museum

Cloverlands Model Car Museum welcomed pre-school children as it lasts visitors on an historic day before it relocates after six years in the town.

Six children from Montgomery Pre-School visited Cloverlands in the Montgomery Institute last week to say goodbye to the institution.

The children made history as the last visitors at Cloverlands in its Montgomery home before it moves to a Powys railway building later this spring.

Montgomery Mayor Jill Kibble said: “We will miss you in Montgomery but there will doubtless be many more visitors at your new home. Thank you for being with us for many years and all the best for the new venture.”

Montgomery Pre-School students at Cloverlands Model Car Museum in Montgomery

The Cloverlands Model Car Collection comprises over 5,000 model cars from some 14 collections, including one from Canada; 1,000 Grand Prix and touring cars, and a fine collection of American cars.

The original Cloverlands collection was built up over a 60-year period by motoring enthusiast Gillian Rogers-Tomlinson. She was a motoring writer and model car maker, and drove a Singer Le Mans for 40 years to racing events in Europe, as well as attending meetings at Brooklands and Goodwood.

Gillian’s collection was a gem, and the catalyst for a group of enthusiasts to continue her work in Montgomery.

The museum has recently paid tribute to Gillian, who died on December 27, and museum co-founder Roy Marthews who died on Christmas Day.

Museum co-custodian Bruce Lawson said: “Gillian was an avid model collector since the end of the Second World War, and was spry and knowledgeable even into her 80s. Roy was one of nature’s gentlemen. Both will be sorely missed.”

Cloverlands, which has been housed in the Montgomery Institute since 2016, will be moving this year to the terminus of the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway.

Bruce Lawson from Cloverlands Model Car Museum with Montgomery Pre-school students

The museum intends to reopen there in time for Easter, opening on Saturdays until October and on special train days. Admission will be free but a donation is expected.

Children from the pre-school visit a town business once a week, as Montgomery Pre-school assistant Caryl Davies explained: "Part of our vision includes our community.

"We believe it is important the children know and feel part of where they live, especially following the recent pandemic where they were kept at home and away from others during a very important part of their social development.”

Any local supporters would be welcome to assist in dismantling and packing the 5,000-car collection during February. Call Bruce on 01686 668004 or 07891696844 if you would like to help.