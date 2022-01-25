Joint committee in Mid Wales meets for the first time

Councillor Ellen Ap Gwyn

At the meeting on Tuesday, Ceredigion council leader Councillor Ellen Ap Gwynn was voted in as committee chairman, while Powys County Council’s chief executive, Dr Caroline Turner, was chosen to be the CJC’s chief executive.

Powys Council leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris was elected as vice-chairman.

Councillor Ap Gwynn said: “It’s a historic day. This is the first time we have met as two councils and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority. It is a new way of working, although we are used to cooperating with each other under joint authority agreements."

Powers will come into force during the summer and the committee will have to decide a budget for the remainder of this financial year and for the 2022/23.

It was agreed that Ceredigion and Powys would provide between them £120,000 for the general budget.