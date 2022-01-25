Notification Settings

Joint committee in Mid Wales meets for the first time

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The first meeting of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee has taken place, bringing together Ceredigion and Powys County Councils and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority to work jointly on regional transport planning and the promotion of the economic well-being of their area.

Councillor Ellen Ap Gwyn
Councillor Ellen Ap Gwyn

At the meeting on Tuesday, Ceredigion council leader Councillor Ellen Ap Gwynn was voted in as committee chairman, while Powys County Council’s chief executive, Dr Caroline Turner, was chosen to be the CJC’s chief executive.

Powys Council leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris was elected as vice-chairman.

Councillor Ap Gwynn said: “It’s a historic day. This is the first time we have met as two councils and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority. It is a new way of working, although we are used to cooperating with each other under joint authority agreements."

Powers will come into force during the summer and the committee will have to decide a budget for the remainder of this financial year and for the 2022/23.

It was agreed that Ceredigion and Powys would provide between them £120,000 for the general budget.

Moves towards bigger county councils have been resisted during the last decade, but the formation of the joint corporate committees is seen by some as a step back in their direction.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

