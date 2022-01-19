Welsh parliament should sit again in person

Russell George, Member of the Senedd

The Welsh Parliament moved to virtual only sittings just before Christmas due to concerns surrounding the omicron variant of coronavirus. They were recently told the virtual sittings will remain in place.

Mr George says many businesses have suffered because of the latest coronavirus restrictions, with the hospitality industry being one of the hardest hit.

He says having employees in offices and workplaces helps the surrounding businesses and supports the local economy.

''It is vital that elected members have the choice to return to the Senedd to execute their duties as effectively as possible. I understand that some members will have reasons for conducting their work from home, but it is important that there is now that option for Members of the Senedd to return to work in the Welsh Parliament," he said.

“Being back in the Senedd allows for better scrutiny of the Welsh Government. Zoom is a useful tool but it opens up the opportunity for problems to arise and Minister rely on officials and advisers to provide prompts and off-screen advice.

“Being back in the Senedd is not just about scrutinising the Government. It's also important to set an example of going back to the workplace. Being back in the office also benefits people's mental well-being and it helps support the local economies. Simply being able to chat to colleagues and buying lunch from the local businesses surrounding your workplaces helps support health and boosts the local economy. Parliaments elsewhere in the UK and around the world are able to meet safely and in person, and there is no reason that the Welsh Parliament should be prevented from doing so.”