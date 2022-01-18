Powys day centres to remain closed due to pandemic

The decision means the day centres will be closed until August

A delegated decision by Powys County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander was to be taken today and will come into force next Tuesday, January 25.

This gives chairmen of the council’s scrutiny committees “five clear days” to call in the decision for scrutiny if they so wish.

Powys has day centres in Newtown, Llanidloes, Machynlleth, Llandrindod Wells, Presteigne, Brecon and Ystragynlais.

Head of Powys County Council’s adult social services, Michael Gray explained that since the last decision which was taken in August 2021 to keep the centres closed until February 2022, the Omicron variant had created problems.

Mr Gray said: “The new variant has resulted in increased staffing absences across provider services.

“In addition, those staff who were formerly on the shielding patient list have been contacted by Welsh Government and instructed to stay two metres – or three steps away – from people they don’t live with.

“This affects four staff members in the service.”

Mr Gray’s report goes on to ask for Councillor Alexander’s agreement to maintain the closure of day centres and day services up to August 12.

“As before, this position is reviewed on a monthly basis,” said Mr Gray.

Back in November, Councillor Mathew Dorrance, chairman of the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee had asked a number of questions on this issued including evidence of why they continue to be closed.

Since the first UK lockdown in March 2020, Powys County Council’s (PCC) day care facilities have been closed and will remain so until at least February 2022.

In March 2020, 154 people attended Powys Day Centres for Older People, with 33 staff.