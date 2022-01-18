Cadets appointed to help Lord Lieutenant

Grace Buschini

Cadet Colour Sergeant Stephanie Chaplin and Cadet Corporal Grace Buschini both of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force; Cadet Sergeant Erin Nodland of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Cadet Lance Corporal Antonia Scott-Howell of Llandovery Combined Cadet Force were presented with the badge of their appointment, which will last for one year, by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Powys, Mrs Tia Jones.

The four were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

The role includes attendance with Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Powys, Mrs Tia Jones, who acts as the Queen’s representative, at a number of official engagements, including Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Mrs Jones said, “The Cadet Forces are truly amazing organisations, where the mixture of military training, youth work, civilian qualifications and community work helps develop our young people ready to take their place in society.”

Grace who aspires to become an Army doctor joined Newtown detachment in 2018 and is studying at Llanidloes High School.

She was praised for helping to "keep the flame alive" during lockdown leading virtual training sessions which she planned and delivered using social media platforms.

Erin from 2364 Squadron, Welshpool, hopes to join the Royal Air Force as a cyberspace communication specialist.

The Squadron senior non-commissioned officer supported virtual parade nights during lockdown.

Mrs Jones was told Erin has a natural aptitude for teaching cadets in a variety of subjects. She is a keen participant in field craft, adventurous training, sports plus shooting and marksmanship.

Stephanie from Neath is following in the footsteps of her brother Kyle who was a Lord-Lieutenant cadet in 2019.

Antonia from Brecon, who attends Llandovery College, has been a cadet for three and a half years during which time she has developed resilience, teamwork and confidence in her abilities.