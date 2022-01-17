Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crematorium plans remain in limbo

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Plans to build a crematorium are still in limbo months after the decision was called in by government officials.

An artist's impression of what the crematorium could look like.
An artist's impression of what the crematorium could look like.

At the end of August 2021,plans by Powys Crematorium Limited to build an all-new crematorium off the B4568 road at Ael Y Bryn between Caersws and Aberhafesp were “called in” to be decided in Cardiff by a Welsh Government minister

Planning inspectors’ advice and recommendation will be given to a Welsh Government minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, who will make the ultimate decision.

A Welsh Government spokesman said that there was no “update” at the moment and that that no decision had been made yet.

Back in May 2021, councillors on Powys County Council’s planning committee approved the proposal.

Powys County Councillor for Dolforwyn, Councilor Gareth Pugh is the sole director of Powys Crematorium Ltd and is a member of the planning committee.

When the application was discussed, he declared an interest and was not in the meeting when the decision was taken.

Powys Crematorium Ltd has said it is “disappointed” the application was called in, and is “confident” its scheme will stand up to “the fullest scrutiny” from planning inspectors.

Objectors to the scheme say they are happy to see the Welsh Government decide the application and are “keen” to find out when a decision will be taken.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News