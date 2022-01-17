Crematorium plans remain in limbo

An artist's impression of what the crematorium could look like.

At the end of August 2021,plans by Powys Crematorium Limited to build an all-new crematorium off the B4568 road at Ael Y Bryn between Caersws and Aberhafesp were “called in” to be decided in Cardiff by a Welsh Government minister

Planning inspectors’ advice and recommendation will be given to a Welsh Government minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, who will make the ultimate decision.

A Welsh Government spokesman said that there was no “update” at the moment and that that no decision had been made yet.

Back in May 2021, councillors on Powys County Council’s planning committee approved the proposal.

Powys County Councillor for Dolforwyn, Councilor Gareth Pugh is the sole director of Powys Crematorium Ltd and is a member of the planning committee.

When the application was discussed, he declared an interest and was not in the meeting when the decision was taken.

Powys Crematorium Ltd has said it is “disappointed” the application was called in, and is “confident” its scheme will stand up to “the fullest scrutiny” from planning inspectors.