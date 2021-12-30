Cross-border partying expected over New Year as Wales imposes strict hospitality rules

SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND. The Hand Hotel, Chirk.

Table service only for tables of no more than six people has seen has seen events cancelled in Welsh towns.

And while some Shropshire venues say they themselves have seen cancellations through people being cautious, with n travel rules they will be welcoming people from wherever they live.

The initial plans for New Year’s Eve at the Hand Hotel in Chirk had to be changed when the Welsh Government brought in tighter restrictions from Boxing Day.

Owner Paul Rogers said: “Our New Year’s Eve party in the Brewery Suite had to be cancelled due to the new restrictions which meant no dancing and table service only.

“However we are remaining open within Welsh government guidelines and reserved seating for the table service is going well.

“The DJ will play background music only but we will have interactive games played throughout hotel while guests are seated. We are sure we can all still have a great New Year’s Eve if we are all sensible.”

Jonathan Greatorex, from the Hand at Llanarmon, said: “Once again, the differences in rules between Wales and England has caused confusion for the customers of Welsh hospitality businesses. Our job is to make people feel welcome and happy, not enforce politically-driven decisions that make us out to be ‘the bad guys’.”

The manager of the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry, Sebastiano Siddi, said he was expecting the quietest New Year's Eve in his 20 years at the venue.

"There are no restrictions in England but all the uncertainty has made it very difficult," he said.

"The government is saying people are free to do what they want and then urging people to be cautious. We have had several cancellations because people are nervous.

"We will welcome people from both sides of the border with open arms. I really feel sorry for hospitality venues in Wales as like us, they offer a safe environment in which to celebrate."

"Our Gala Dinner has a great reputation and we also have a good reputation for our Covid security. We ask our staff to take Covid tests before coming on shift and we asked our Christmas party guests to do the same. That way they could come and enjoy their celebrations without worry."

"I know that I and the staff would much rather be working and we are doing so in a safe environment. The differences across borders are totally ridiculous and I feel they are political. And they are not helping anybody."