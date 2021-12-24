Carbon homes to be built in Powys

Dolforgan View property development in Kerry

The new ‘A’ EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rated energy efficient timber frame properties are being built by Wyro Green Homes as part the last phase of their development at Dolforgan View, Kerry, near Newtown.

Forty-five homes have been constructed to date as part of phases one and two and the new net zero carbon homes will complete the project of 62 new homes in Kerry next summer.

The new Wyro Green Homes from Wyro Developments will use a range of construction materials and technologies which means they will emit a net amount of zero CO2 as determined by the government approved SAPS system, compared to the average UK house which emits five to six tons of CO2.

Technology includes air source heat pump heating, iBoost solar to hot water convertor, photovoltaic solar panels, Passivhaus approved window casements, triple glazed windows, 100 per cent LED lighting, vehicle charging points and a minimum of A+ energy efficient rated appliances.

The properties are being sold through estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd (MMP/NL). They include one, two and three bedroom homes, also benefitting from the Welsh Government’s ‘Help to Buy’ equity loan scheme meaning first time buyers can buy with a deposit of five per cent.

“This is a really exciting development and one of the first Net Zero Carbon private housing schemes to be constructed in the area,” said Huw Evans of MMP/NL.

“Wyro Developments Ltd are committed to helping combat climate change by incorporating the latest building materials and construction technology into the design and build the new homes in order to reach net zero CO2 emissions.

“They will be fitted out with a range of kitchen and bathroom appliances and fibre broadband directly into each house.”

Reservations for the 'A' energy rated homes will begin in February 2022, although potential buyers can express an interest now with MMP/NL through its Newtown office. Some will be available through the Welsh Government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme.

Mark Bamber, of Wyro Developments Ltd, said they were proud to be among the first developers in the country to commit to building net zero carbon homes at relatively affordable prices, with very low running costs.

“We have always been proud of our energy efficient new homes, but our net zero homes are a big step forward to making zero carbon dioxide emissions a reality here in Powys. The recent COP26 climate summit brought to the fore just how important it is that we act now to reduce carbon emissions and cut climate change.