Woman dies after falling from Snowdon's Crib Goch ridge

Crib Goch is Snowdon's most dangerous ridge.

The climber had been walking with her partner and their dog on the ridge, which is recognised as the most dangerous of the Snowdon climbs, on Sunday.

After the tragedy her dog went missing. The collie cross was found and reunited with the family on Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been named, is the second person to die after falling from the ridge in the last six months. Rahis Nawaz Khan, 47 and from Rowley Regis, died in July.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue team has issued a warning to those heading for the mountains of the dangers when walking or climbing over the festive period.

The alarm was raised after the the woman's partner and others were heard shouting from the peak on Sunday.

The rescued dog

A coastguard rescue helicopter and Llanberis Mountain Rescue volunteers went to the scene but nothing could be done to save the woman.

The group was escorted to safety back down the mountain.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the mountain rescue team thanked all those who had helped look for the dog, which they said had been found and had stayed at the home of one of the team members until reunited with the family.

The volunteers went on to issue an urgent warning to Christmas walkers to be wary when climbing the Crib Goch ridge over the festive period.

"Please be careful in this area as it can be very hazardous," the post said.

Visitors to Snowdonia are being warned to take care on all the footpaths to the summit and around the Snowdon Horseshoe.

Crib Coch is a challenging route even for the most experienced with several stretches of scrambling involved and narrow ridge areas.

The Mountain Rescue team has warned in the past that it is "extremely dangerous and should not be attempted by novice walkers".