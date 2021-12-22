Theatr Clywd forced to cancel popular panto from Boxing Day due to Wales Covid rules

Theatr Clwyd in Mold said it was extremely disappointed that Beauty and the Beast, the Rock and Roll Panto, would be unable to go ahead from Boxing Day.
"Sadly, due to the recent announcement introducing social distancing to help reduce the spread of Covid and the Omicron variant, we have been forced to cancel the pantomime," a spokesman said.
"We are very sorry for the disappointment, this is an incredibly busy time for the theatre.
"Thank you for your continued support and love for the arts."
Performances prior to Christmas will go ahead as planned.
The Welsh Government has announced a new raft of measures that come into play on December 26 to include no more than 30 people at indoor events and a two-metre social distancing rule.