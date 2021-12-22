BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/09/2020 - Nigel Edwards licensee of The Tavern Pub in Chirk, is at his wit's end about the new restrictions for chirk borough which includes Chirk. Wrexham lockdown..

Just days before two of the busiest days for hospitality - Boxing Day and New Year's Eve - the Welsh Government has lain down new rules including no more than 30 people at indoor events, no more than six people to a table, and table service only - as well as bringing back the two-metre social distancing.

Yet Mark Drakeford, leader of the Senedd, said he would not be making new rules about mixing in people’s homes.

Paul Rogers, who runs the Hand Hotel in Chirk, said the new rules had thrown his plans for New Year's Eve into disarray.

"We had already pre-empted the return to table service by deciding to hold our New Year's Eve celebrations in the main hotel instead of our function room," he said.

"But now with the social distancing rules people won't be able to dance together to the entertainment we have booked. We are just going to have a have a smaller night."

"We have already had seven cancellations for New Year's Eve of people who would have been staying overnight with us."

"We have done absolutely everything asked of us even to taking the temperatures of guests and what has it all been for."

"With our alcohol booked in advance that will have to be paid for, even if it will mostly be stored outside."

Paul Rogers, at Hand Hotel, Church Street, Chirk

Licensee at The Tavern in Chirk, Nigel Edwards, said his Boxing Day trade would be decimated.

"Customers come in to watch the sport after having Christmas with their families. How will that work with table service and social distancing," he said.

"Unless England's rules change they will be able to walk to a pub across the border and enjoy their day. Or go off and stand with say 50,000 others at and English football match then come home to Wales afterwards."

He said he feared that people were being driven away from the pubs.

"They have all made their man caves and home bars in the summer and that is where many will stay. This is killing our industry."

The town is to have a huge local derby on January 3, a clash between the oldest football club, the AAAs and the youngest, Chirk Tavern.

"Now we will only be able to have a few spectators," Mr Edwards said.