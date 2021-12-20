Notification Settings

Santa sell out on Mid Wales line

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Corris Railway sold out all of its 2021 Santa Train services at the weekend, as seats on the Mid Wales heritage track were booked online in advance this year.

The Santa train on the Corris railway

Part of the carriage shed at Maespoeth Junction was adapted to host Santa Claus who presented gifts to children and welcomed adult passengers for refreshments after their train journey along part of the Dulas Valley.

The railway’s shop and museum at Corris were open, giving visitors a chance to buy festive and other items including the 2022 calendar.

A spokesman said those involved at the railway had been delighted with the success of the weekend, the last before the winter shut down.

Passenger train services will resume at Easter 2022, subject to developments with coronavirus variants.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

