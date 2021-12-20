Santa sell out on Mid Wales line

The Santa train on the Corris railway

Part of the carriage shed at Maespoeth Junction was adapted to host Santa Claus who presented gifts to children and welcomed adult passengers for refreshments after their train journey along part of the Dulas Valley.

The railway’s shop and museum at Corris were open, giving visitors a chance to buy festive and other items including the 2022 calendar.

A spokesman said those involved at the railway had been delighted with the success of the weekend, the last before the winter shut down.