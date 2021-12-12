New Powys area top cop goes on the beat in Wales

Dr Richard Lewis

Chief Constable, Dr Richard Lewis made it his first priority to get out on the beat with the thin blue line and he did that in Aberystwyth on Saturday on his first day at the helm.

It was like a trip down memory lane for Dr Lewis as he began his policing career in Aberystwyth.

Originally from Carmarthenshire, his career in the police service started in 2000.

During his 18 years in Dyfed-Powys Police he served in every rank up to Deputy Chief Constable, working in all four counties in the force. He has also been the head of the professional standards department and chaired the Wales Counter Corruption Working Group.

Following the retirement of Mark Collins earlier this year, he was announced as the police and crime commissioner's preferred candidate. He has served as chief constable in Cleveland since April 2019.

Dr Lewis said: “My aim in spending my first shift back in force, out on the streets with our frontline colleagues is because I want to see it as it is and hear it as it is. I want the truth and I want challenge.

“Since my appointment, I’ve heard so many tell me that there’s no reason why Dyfed-Powys Police can’t be an outstanding organisation and public service for our communities - I couldn’t agree more, but the time has come to stop asserting what we could be, and push on harder to always improve.

"The first step to doing so is to consult on priorities, and I will do this during my first 100 days; not forgetting that we must also work to deliver the PCCs Police & Crime Plan, in itself develop through consultation with our communities."

The Chief’s plan to consult both within and outside of the organisation takes him through until late March, at which point the hoped-for rich picture of where Dyfed-Powys Police goes next and the plan to deliver the vision will be put into place.

Dr Lewis added: “Once we agree on priorities, we will relentlessly pursue them as a single team, with clarity and focus. Prioritising some things means admitting that other things, whilst important, are not top of our agenda.