World Heritage designation marked at railway

Bryneglwys Slate Quarry, Abergynolwyn and Talyllyn Railway formed an integral part of the successful bid for the designation as the central hub of the slate industry in Southern Snowdonia.
The bid was led by Gwynedd Council in partnership with Cadw, the National Museum of Wales, Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales, Bangor University, The National Trust, the Slate Wales Partnership and Snowdonia National Park Authority.
Llechi Cymru is the 32nd UNESCO World Heritage Site in the UK and the fourth in Wales, alongside the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Llangollen Canal, Blaenavon Industrial Landscape, and the Castles & Town Walls of King Edward in Gwynedd.