World Heritage designation marked at railway

The unveiling of the memorial in Abergynolwyn with local MP Liz Saville-Roberts, Talyllyn Railway’s general manager Stuart Williams local councillors and people from the village.

Bryneglwys Slate Quarry, Abergynolwyn and Talyllyn Railway formed an integral part of the successful bid for the designation as the central hub of the slate industry in Southern Snowdonia.

The bid was led by Gwynedd Council in partnership with Cadw, the National Museum of Wales, Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales, Bangor University, The National Trust, the Slate Wales Partnership and Snowdonia National Park Authority.