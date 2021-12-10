Notification Settings

World Heritage designation marked at railway

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

A memorial has been unveiled in Abergynolwyn village - home to the Talyllyn Railway - to mark Llechi Cymru, Slate Landscape of North West Wales, being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The unveiling of the memorial in Abergynolwyn with local MP Liz Saville-Roberts, Talyllyn Railway’s general manager Stuart Williams local councillors and people from the village.
Bryneglwys Slate Quarry, Abergynolwyn and Talyllyn Railway formed an integral part of the successful bid for the designation as the central hub of the slate industry in Southern Snowdonia.

The bid was led by Gwynedd Council in partnership with Cadw, the National Museum of Wales, Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales, Bangor University, The National Trust, the Slate Wales Partnership and Snowdonia National Park Authority.

Llechi Cymru is the 32nd UNESCO World Heritage Site in the UK and the fourth in Wales, alongside the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Llangollen Canal, Blaenavon Industrial Landscape, and the Castles & Town Walls of King Edward in Gwynedd.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

