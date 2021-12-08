Daniel is in panto - oh yes he is

Daniel in Beauty and the Beast, photo Kirsten McTernan

Daniel Lloyd, an actor, musician and director is taking part in his 15th Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto at the theatre in Mold.

This year sees him play Willy, Belle's Dad in Beauty and the Beast.

Living just 20 minutes from the theatre he said: "Like our young audiences, this is where I first saw the shows that lit my imagination and where I fell in love with theatre and actor-musicianship. As a student it was always my ambition to be in shows here and that dream came true many times over.

"I feel blessed to have worked here so much over the years in various different productions. As a director Theatr Clwyd is supporting me develop new work of my own and it is a great place to be associated with. One day I would love to direct the Panto."

He said his favourite parts in the show were the comedy antics with the Dame and being able to play one of his favourite guitar solos, living out his rock star fantasies.

"I have always been passionate about the Welsh language and am so pleased that we can sneak some into the panto. It is nice to see that the theatre has its own Welsh trilogy over the Christmas period, too. The language is thriving, and it is key to our identity culturally and socially."

Beauty and The Beast will be performed at Theatr Clwyd until January 15. Tickets are from £15. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.