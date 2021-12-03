More support needed for small businesses say Liberal Democrats

Jane Dodds

Small Business Saturday UK highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities and takes place on the first Saturday in December each year.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say that not enough is being done to support small businesses across Wales given the adverse few years they have just had to face, adapting to post-Brexit trading agreements and coping with the long-lasting fallout of the pandemic.

Among the measures the party is calling for are reform of business rates, improved broadband speeds and access, further investment in towns regeneration and a windfall tax on global giants like Amazon.

Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds stated:

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Welsh economy, particularly in rural areas like Powys. With over 60 per cent of Welsh employment being provided by small and mediums businesses, they will be driving force behind our recovery from the pandemic.

“It is for this reason it is absolutely vital they are properly supported over the coming years with real tangible ideas. The Welsh Liberal Democrats would ease the pressure of business rates, invest in public transport, broadband and mobile phone signal, and make sure that big online business pay their fair share.

“The Labour-Plaid Cymru deal is bereft of ideas to support small businesses and the Conservatives are busy undermining business in London. The Welsh Lib Dems have small businesses and jobs at the top of our agenda.

“At the forefront is our call the reform of business rates. Business rates represent an enormous on our local shops and enterprises. An analogue tax in a digital age, rates give a competitive advantage towards online retail giants while punishing our local shops that actually employ local people and pay all their taxes.

“If the Labour-Plaid Cymru administration is considering reforming council tax, reforming business rates should also be at the top of their agenda. At a UK Government level, we continue to call on the Conservatives to implement a windfall tax on online giants such as Amazon where the funds raised can go into improving high streets across the UK.

“We also want the Government to consider more support for a towns regeneration fund. We are proposing a £500 million towns regeneration fund over the next five years to invest in the physical and digital infrastructure of our towns.

“In rural regions like ours, digital connectivity is still a major barrier to the success of some small businesses. In 2020, Brecon and Radnorshire, Montgomeryshire and Ceredigion had some of the worst internet speeds in the UK at less than half the national average.