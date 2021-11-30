Wonderwool Wales to return next year

The white rabbit, one of the stars of Wonderwool Wales

Buoyed by support from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund, the organisers are pressing ahead with plans to hold the show on April 23 and 24 next year at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, subject to any restrictions at the time.

Tickets for the show, which traditionally attracts more than 6,000 visitors, must be purchased online in advance at wonderwoolwales.co.uk and will be available mid-December. Tickets will cost £12 per day or £22 for the weekend.

Those behind the event say two exhibitions – a collection of knitted and crocheted maps of seven different places around the UK and a zany, handcrafted interpretation of Alice in Wonderwool – will feature in Hall 3 at the show.

Both exhibitions, which were originally planned for the 2020 event, will be raising money for Wales Air Ambulance.

Chrissie Menzies, a director of Wonderwool Wales, said: "The December 31 closing date is fast approaching for exhibitors to apply for a place at the event. The organisers are aiming for 210 exhibitors to fill the halls with beautiful, hand dyed yarns and fibre, along with equipment and quality finished products, giving visitors an opportunity to stock up on supplies.