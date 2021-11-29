Santa is on track for special railway visits in Mid Wales

A previous Corris Railway Santa Special

The region’s popular narrow gauge railways are getting all steamed up for his arrival with a series of Santa Specials.

Children can enjoy an audience with Santa together with a magical train ride through some of the most picturesque scenery in the UK.

All the railways are urging people to book early to avoid disappointed due to the demand.

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway’s Santa Specials on the first three weekends of December and Monday, December 20 are sold out already.

Corris Railway is running its Santa Special trains on December 11 and 12 with a journey along part of the Dulas Valley to Maespoeth Junction where Santa will be waiting with presents for children.

Talyllyn Railway is running its Santa Specials from December 22-24, with trains leaving Tywyn Wharf station at 10am, 11.45am, 1.30pm and 3.15pm for a 90-minute trip.

Children will meet Santa at Plas Nadolig and, as a special treat, Mrs Claus will be greeting visitors also.

Welsh Highland Railway is running Santa Specials between Caernarfon Station and Rhyd Ddu on December 11, 12, 18, 19, 22 and 23 with passengers collecting a Christmas hamper at the start of the trip.

At the Ffestiniog Railway Santa will be in in his Christmas Carriage Grotto at Porthmadog Harbour Station.

Passengers aboard Bala Lake Railway’s Mince Pie Special Trains will get a chance to meet Santa together with enjoying a hot drink, mince pie and brass band entertainment on December 11 and 12.

All these railways are members of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.