Silver mine has festive grotto

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The Silver Mountain Experience, a popular visitor attraction in mid Wales, is preparing for the return of its popular Christmas event.

Silver Mountain grotto
Silver Mountain grotto

The Elves’ Workshop and Santa’s Grotto at the attraction, located near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, will be opening a weekend earlier this year, due to sell-out success last year.

Running on selected dates from December 11 to 23, visitors will be able to set foot in the busy elves’ workshop, as they prepare for the big day and meet Santa, who will have a present included for all children on the ‘good list’.

There will also be a range of other activities included within the ticket price. Visitors can enjoy Christmas cookie decorating, explore a special Reindeer Trail, the other surface attractions and The Silver Mountain Experience will be lit up in pretty colours as the sun sets.

The Christmas event at The Silver Mountain Experience is pre-book only at silvermountainexperience.co.uk/festive and each timed slot is for one group only.

Guided tours are being offered at a reduced rate and can be booked on the day of the visit. Visitors can also experience Ultimate Xscape, which has two brand new escape room experiences to try.

The Miner’s Rest Café will be open to everyone, even if they are not visiting any attractions or events.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News