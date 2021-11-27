Silver mine has festive grotto

Silver Mountain grotto

The Elves’ Workshop and Santa’s Grotto at the attraction, located near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, will be opening a weekend earlier this year, due to sell-out success last year.

Running on selected dates from December 11 to 23, visitors will be able to set foot in the busy elves’ workshop, as they prepare for the big day and meet Santa, who will have a present included for all children on the ‘good list’.

There will also be a range of other activities included within the ticket price. Visitors can enjoy Christmas cookie decorating, explore a special Reindeer Trail, the other surface attractions and The Silver Mountain Experience will be lit up in pretty colours as the sun sets.

The Christmas event at The Silver Mountain Experience is pre-book only at silvermountainexperience.co.uk/festive and each timed slot is for one group only.

Guided tours are being offered at a reduced rate and can be booked on the day of the visit. Visitors can also experience Ultimate Xscape, which has two brand new escape room experiences to try.