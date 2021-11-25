Winter staycations will boost tourism industry

The Tallylyn Railway in the snow

The company has extended an invitation to all MWT Cymru members to participate in its ‘Winter Content Call-Out,’ hot on the heels of the Mid Wales Tourism and Hospitality Conference.

The conference, held at the Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells earlier this month, urged the Mid Wales tourism industry to grasp the air of staycation positivity engulfing the region to make it one of the UK’s most desirable leisure destinations.

“The industry is bouncing back and this summer has been one of the best, if not the best ever, for a large number of us,” said Rowland Rees-Evans, chairman of MWT Cymru, who organised the conference.

Speaking about the winter campaign, Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, said: “The staycation trend has been a much-needed boost for the industry over the past few months and we would like to see that continue into winter.

“It’s important that people recognise Mid Wales as a year-round destination. We have fantastic member businesses offering accommodation, food and drink, festive experiences and events, and of course Christmas gifts. It’s also a great time to book new year breaks and holidays in Mid Wales.”

Wintery images, cosy accommodation, warming pubs and winter wildlife spectacles will feature in the winter campaign. Gift vouchers for overnight stays, places to eat, activities, attractions, experiences, are also encouraged in the mix.

Businesses who would like to participate should contact MWT Cymru, info@mwtcymru.co.uk or 01654 702653.

“We’ve had a great response from businesses so far,” said Mrs Hawkins. “The Talyllyn Railway is just one example. During December, they are running their 'Tinsel & Turkey' services their popular Carol Train, and Sion Corn comes to the railway from December 22-24 for Santa Specials.”