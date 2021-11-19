Trefaldwyn Blue wins Big at the World Cheese Awards

Clare Jones, owner of Trefaldwyn Blue

Just weeks after announcing winning two stars at the Great Taste Awards, Trefaldwyn Blue has been named Best Welsh Cheese and awarded a coveted Gold at the World Cheese Awards.

The awards were held in Oviedo, Spain early in November and cheese-maker Clare Jones was thrilled to have the Best Welsh Cheese award.

Standing out from the crowd as thousands of entries were judged at the city’s awe-inspiring Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos, Trefaldwyn Blue impressed some of the world’s leading experts to collect this award.

The award-winning Trefaldwyn Blue is made by Montgomery cheese maker, Clare Jones, entirely by hand in small batches.

Clare was previously a local primary school teacher and started making Trefaldwyn Blue in 2019.

With more nations than ever represented at the World Cheese Awards this year, Trefaldwyn Blue has gained an internationally recognised seal of approval from a truly global cheese event, which returned to Spain this year to form part of the Asturias Paraíso Natural International Cheese Festival 2021.

The 33rd edition of the World Cheese Awards was bigger and more international than ever before, featuring over 4,000 entries for the first time.

The competing cheeses represented 45 different countries, including recent additions such as India, Guatemala, Japan and Colombia, as well as established cheesemaking nations such as France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.