Outdoor charity branches out

Bethan Logan

The Outdoor Partnership has appointed four new outdoor activities development officers to cover Mid and South Wales thanks to funding support from the Welsh Government’s Enabling Natural Resources and Well-being (ENRaW) Scheme.

Funding is provided through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

Founded in North Wales for more than 15 years, The Outdoor Partnership expanded into Northern Ireland, Scotland and Cumbria in 2020

The charity’s new developments officers include Bethan Logan for Mid Wales.

Happy to be developing and expanding The Outdoor Partnership in Mid and South Wales, chief executive Tracey Evans said: “We have been helping people to improve their lives through participation in outdoor activities in North Wales for more than 15 years and last year expanded in to Northern Ireland, Ayrshire and Cumbria.

“It’s fantastic to now be developing services Wales-wide. Huge thanks to the Welsh Government’s Enabling Natural Resources and Well-being Scheme for providing the financial support to allow this to happen.”

Bethan said she was excited to be joining The Outdoor Partnership and plans to promote more opportunities for people in Mid Wales to get involved in outdoor activities.

“I hope everybody else was glued to their TV screens during the Olympics, inspired by home-grown athletes like Hannah Mills who have shown us what you can achieve,” she said.