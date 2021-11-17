Electric vehicle charger plans near Welshpool approved

Nantcribba Barns - where one of the residents wants to install an electric vehicle charger

In August, Anthony Searle had lodged householder and listed building consent planning applications with Powys County Council for an electric vehicle charger as well as paved area and fencing at number 21 Nantcribba Barns, Forden.

Nantcribba Barns was once part of a model farm, is a Grade Two listed building which was converted into 23 homes back in 2014.

Mr Searle’s agent, Philip Humphreys expected the application to be a test that could set a precedent, as homes including those with historic significance will need to have electric vehicle chargers becomes increasingly important.

The council’s built heritage officer, Debra Lewis said: “Given that the barns have recently been converted to dwellings and there have been approved

modifications to them it is not considered that the proposed works to the electric car charging point would harm the character or appearance of the listed building.”

Planning officer, Kate Bowen said: “Taking into account the built heritage officer’s comments and the planning history of the property, it is considered that the proposed works would safeguard the listed building and would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the listed building and its operation,

“Given the nature of the development, there are no overlooking over shadowing concerns from the development, there are no other known impacts from the development such as noise, particularly the car charging point that led to concern.

“The decision is to approve.”

Nantcribba Barns were given a Grade Two listing as they are a “very good” example of a model farm complex.

The barns were built by John Naylor in the 1870s.

Mr Naylor acquired the estate in 1846/47 and embarked on an ambitious building programme which included Leighton Hall, church, and farm.

He continued improving and extending the estate until his death in 1889.