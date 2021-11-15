Living wage for police force staff and sub contractors

Signing the Living Wage Agreement

As a Living Wage Employer, all staff, officers and contractors working for the Force, receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.90 which is significantly higher than the government’s minimum for over 18s.

At the Living Wage Week Wales Launch event on Monday Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn. and Temporary Chief Constable, Claire Parmenter, confirmed their commitment and presented details of the steps they have taken to ensure the Force becomes an accredited employer.

Mr Llywelyn said; “Earlier this year I made the decision that both my Office, and Dyfed-Powys Police would become real Living Wage employer.

“Sadly, in work poverty continues to be an issue in the UK and is an acute problem here in Wales. One way to respond to this problem is to ensure a real living wage is provided not only to directly employed staff but to those support workers often subcontracted to provide a particular service.

“Leaders in the Public Sector in particular I believe, have a duty of care to become real living wage employers, and I am proud that my Office and the Police Force here in Dyfed-Powys have taken this pledge.

“Our directly employed staff are paid above the level of £9.50 per hour, quoted and independently calculated as the real living wage, but we have embarked on ensuring that within our contracted and procured services the minimum requirement is upheld.

“It is important for me that we are seen as a fair employer that values those working for us in any capacity. I hope that by demonstrating my leadership in this way, I will positively influence other employers nationally and within my area to follow our lead in becoming a real living wage employer.”

Temporary Chief Constable Claire Parmenter said “This is an extremely proud moment for us here in Dyfed Powys Police, as our staff are at the heart of what we do in serving our communities and have strived to deliver a first class service during a challenging 18 months.