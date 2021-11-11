Crime busting initiative

PCC Andy Dunbobbin with Superintendent Helen Corcoran and PACT North Wales Chair Ashley Rogers.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, sys the Your Community Your Choice fund will be used to recycle the ill-gotten gains of criminals for the benefit of communities across the region.

The initiative is a partnership between Mr Dunbobbin, the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police.

Half the money is being contributed by the commissioner with the rest coming cash confiscated from criminals via the Proceeds of Crime Act.

As a result, three community groups in each county in North Wales will receive up to £2,500 each whilst there will be three £5,000 grants available for organisations working across three or more counties.

After opening on November 15, the window for groups to submit applications runs until December 10, with the winners being chosen by a public poll.

A shortlist of applicants will be chosen by a special panel and voting opens on January 10 and runs until February 4.

All bids need to support the commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan in which delivering safer neighbourhoods and supporting communities are key priorities.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “This is social justice in action because the Your Community Your Choice scheme is about turning bad money into good money to support our communities.

“As well as having applications from our larger towns, I would like to encourage groups from rural areas coming forward because I am proud to represent all the communities in North Wales and be as inclusive as possible.”