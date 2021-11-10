Covid passes extend to theatres and cinema in Wales from Monday

Russell George

The changes, which came after the Welsh government won a vote in the Senedd have been criticised by Montgomery's member of the Welsh Parliament, Russell George who along with other Conservatives voted against the passes.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the extension was designed to keep cinemas and theatres open over the winter months. Objectors say that the passes unreasonable restrict personal freedom.

Mr George said: "Our first duty as Members of the Senedd – as legislators – is to make good law and strike down bad law. There are numerous ethical and equality issues with vaccine passports, and I and Welsh Conservatives remain firmly opposed.

“I am partially concerned with the civil liberties issues around Covid passes. To date Welsh Government have not provided any evidence that vaccine passports limit the spread of the virus or increase uptake of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the loophole of using self-certified tests is simply nonsensical as they can easily be circumvented.

“Given the fact that there is such little evidence, I believe Vaccine passports fail in their objectives.”

Sam Freeman from Theatr Clwyd in Mold, which is popular with theatre goers across North Wales and into Shropshire, said the Covid passes were free and simple to use.

"We recognise that everyone will be doing this for the first time and our friendly staff and ushers will be on hand to help guide our customers through the process," he said.

"They prove that you are vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow in the past 48 hours and they apply to everyone attending a show, whether they live in England or Wales."

"We’ll check NHS Covid Passes on the ground floor and then people will be free to move around the building."

"We legally have to enforce the use of Covid Passes or we would face a substantial fine, or potentially closure."

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the Senedd steps in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday, amid concerns the passes unreasonably restrict personal freedom.

The vote was in contrast to October when ministers won the first Covid pass decision by a single vote when one Conservative MS was unable to log on to Zoom to vote remotely.