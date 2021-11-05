Scarecrow trail is a winner in Montgomery

Cruella scarecrow

During the half term holiday week, Montgomery saw an abundance of scarecrows pop up all over the town as well as hordes of people following a four mile trail to find them all.

The Montgomery Scarecrow Competition and Trail saw 60 wonderful scarecrows of varying shapes and sizes constructed and displayed as part of a community fundraiser by Friends of Montgomery Play Park.

These unusual new residents adorned all manner of places; some lingered on pavements, others loitered on verges, a few leant against walls while others hung around in gardens, doorways and arches.

Room on the broom

On October 31, marking the end of this much-enjoyed week during which trail participants voted for their favourite scarecrows in four categories, winning entries were announced by Montgomery’s infamous Town Crier, Sue Blower. Sue’s scarecrow doppelganger, named Monty Belle, had featured in the trail with her golden waistcoat and bell outside the Town Hall.

The prize in the best dressed category went to ‘Cruella’ by Hannah Case and family, who won a Checkers at Home voucher and some Usborne books. Cruella only just pipped Sherry Bobbins at the post, who posed a dramatic figure flying beneath the arch of the Old Gaol.

‘Mr Bumpkin picking pumpkins’ won the award for the funniest entry in the competition. This was a very cheeky entry by Kirsty and Neil of Verlon Close, who won a Regent Cinema voucher for four.

‘Percy the Park Keeper’ by Bunners stole people’s hearts and won the Best Business category award. The staff can have a well-earned drink to celebrate with a £20 voucher from the Dragon Hotel.

Town crier

The overall favourite, voted for by trail participants, was the fantastic ‘Room on the Broom’ which beat the ‘Monty Minions’ in the count by just one vote. This winning entry by Steph Evans and family was rewarded with a bottle of bramble gin and some Usborne books.

Nearly 400 trail maps were purchased and groups of people of all ages could be seen throughout the town clutching them through wind and rain, and the occasional spell of sunshine. The scarecrows held up and so did everyone’s tenacity to see every single one and vote for their favourites. A prize draw for all those who completed the trail helped to keep momentum going.

Mr Bumpkin

Kate Macdonald, who coordinated the event on behalf of the Friends of Montgomery Play Park, said: “I have been amazed by the support we’ve received; people really embraced the whole idea.

"It was a lot of fun to organise and I think we might have started an annual event here!”

Bunner's shop

This fundraiser, which forms part of a wider campaign by the group, raised over £1,000 towards a new play park which they hope to realise in spring 2022.