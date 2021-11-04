Cash from 10 year-old's card business helps cats and kittens

Jenny with the cats at Cats Protection

Jenny Bailey-Beech, aged 10 from Montgomery, who makes origami cards and sells them through various outlets, regularly donates a portion of her profit to a chosen charity.

She was thrilled to be able to make a donation of £100 to the local branch Cats Protection in October, where six kittens and a mother cat received it with pleasure.

Jenny said: “I have a rescue cat at home, so it’s lovely to know that other cats will be helped to get their second chance too.”

Jenny’s cards, sold under the name Okami Makes, are available via outlets in Montgomery, Bishop’s Castle and Welshpool, and online via her Okami Makes Facebook page.

She will also be selling her cards and special Christmas designs at the Montgomery Christmas Festival on Saturday, November 27.