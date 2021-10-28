Two mountain rescues in two days prompt weather warning

The injured man who was carried down the mountain on Wednesday, being taken to the waiting helicopter

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team had call-outs in identical weather conditions to locations a few hundred metres apart on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. One of the walkers was airlifted to hospital.

With the forecast still poor the team is warning people to ensure that their experience and equipment match the conditions.

On Tuesday a father, nine-year-old son and their eight-month-old dog had been attempting to reach the summit of Cader Idris, but had turned back because of the extremely poor weather conditions.

Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon who was was involved in both rescues said: "Whilst re-tracing their steps they missed the route down off the mountain and found themselves lost in low cloud and high wind amongst the scree and boulder-fields on the slopes of Cyfrwy.

"Realising the difficulty they were in, and their proximity to the cliff faces, they called for assistance. A small party of team volunteers made their way into the area and quickly located the party, aided greatly by the barking of the dog. A little shaken by the experience but otherwise uninjured, the group was given some food and extra clothing before being walked down off the mountain."

Shortly before midday on Wednesday call-handlers from the team were made aware of a man with an injured ankle in a similar location.

"He had lost footing in the high wind and poor visibility and had sustained a suspected broken ankle. In an exposed position high on the mountain, he also began to get very cold. Passing walkers provided clothing and shelter as the team was deployed to quickly locate and stabilise the casualty, while a second wave of volunteers gathered the heavier equipment to deal with the evacuation."

The injured man was too high up into the clouds for the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 to reach. However the helicopter took rescuers and part-way up the mountain and so speed up the rescue considerably.

"The casualty was treated for his injury, and insulated as much as possible before being stretched down the slope to the helicopter drop-off position. Rescue 936 was then able to uplift the injured man and transport to Ybyty Gwynedd for further assessment and treatment. The man's dog, also cold and anxious because of the ordeal, was carried down off the mountain by one of the walkers who initially attended the casualty. She was handed over to injured man's son at Ty Nant car-park."