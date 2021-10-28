Farmers urged to look out for illegal hare coursing

Landowners in rural locations are being urged to stay vigilant, ensuring to keep gates and access points secured.

"We urge any land owners that suspect hare coursing is taking place on their land, to report it to the police immediately, as hare coursing is illegal under the Hunting Act 2004," a spokesman said.

Any land owners that suspect individuals are using their land to go ‘lamping’, without the landowners permission, should also contact the Police.

"We would ask members of the public not to approach any individuals that are suspected to be hare coursing or lamping. Instead, we ask that you contact the Police and provide as much detail as possible."