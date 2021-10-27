Monty's Brewery celebrating after award win

A Montgomery-based brewery is all smiles after winning a big industry award.

(L-R): TV & radio presenterFrom left, Jason Mohammad, Russ Honeyman, the Commercial Director of Monty’s Brewery; Janis Richards from Made UK
The Monty’s Brewery team celebrated in Cardiff as it was announced winner of the 'Insider Made in Wales Award for Food and Drink'.

The awards celebrated companies that have created products to help directly in the battle against Covid, as well as those that have changed what they do in response to the challenges of the pandemic.

The event was held at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel and was compèred by TV and radio presenter, Jason Mohammad.

Russ Honeyman, commercial director of Monty’s, received the award from Janis Richards from Made UK and Jason Mohammad.

Russ spoke of how important the award was and how much it was appreciated by everyone at Monty’s Brewery. He explained how difficult it had been for breweries and the hospitality sector during the pandemic and how Monty’s Brewery had adjusted and looked to the future by reducing plastic in its packaging, installing a canning line, growing their online presence, and recently introducing a non-alcoholic beer to the range.

In response to receiving the award, Russ said: “I’m really proud of what we have achieved. We have a great team, and we have some exciting exports and projects ahead. It’s important to look forward now.”

