Lottery grants for mid Wales community projects

Llangottock Community Council

Llangattock Community Council has now had two grants from The National Lottery Community Fund during 2021.Their original Covid-19 relief grant for £10,000 funded new covered seating areas in Llangattock Recreation Ground, to allow vulnerable people to meet in well-ventilated spaces. The grant also paid for table and bench sets designed and made by a local craftsman, so that they are easy for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility to use. The shelters were assembled during the heat of summer by a team of volunteers.

Project Lead, Councillor Gail Jones, said: “The idea behind the shelters was to give a safe place to meet to vulnerable people who had been shielding for most of the pandemic. Since they have been built, they have also proved popular for open-air children’s parties and tea parties for older generations. Local groups are also planning events with the shelters at the heart of them - they have become a focal point for the community of Llangattock.”

The most recent grant is for a new accessible toilet ‘pod’ in the Recreation Ground as the existing toilet block is old and could not be converted for wheelchair use.

Tim Jones, Chair of Llangattock Community Council Community Committee, said: “Installing the pod will benefit disabled people and those with limited mobility immediately. It’s more important than ever for people to get outside and this will give confidence to anyone who is fearful of getting caught short without the facilities they need. We could not have achieved this without the support of the National Lottery.”

Presteigne and Norton Town Council will create a play area on an unused piece of land near a housing estate with its £9,998. The grant will fund play equipment and installation.

Town Mayor Cllr. Fiona Preece said, “Our Town Council is delighted to receive the grant which will provide much needed equipment for the eastern side of Presteigne and encourage more outdoor active play - something vital for young children, particularly given the Covid-19 pandemic when time outdoors has been so restricted. Thanks to the National Lottery, I look forward to seeing the project completed. I want to thank Steve Gealy at Powys County Council for his assistance in choosing the equipment and County Cllr. Beverley Baynham for her support.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, Llanfihangel Recreation Association will use £399,818 to refurbish and extend the village hall to provide a modernised building for a rural community. The building will enable the community to increase use, particularly for young families, the elderly and disabled people. Llanbister Community Hall will also make improvements to their kitchen and bar area with its £10,000 and a recovery social programme will take place following the pandemic.

Wales-wide project, Community Energy Wales - Ynni Cymunedol Cymru, will use £499,924 to set up an electric vehicle car club network for Wales. The grant, over two and a half years, will establish new community owned car clubs, providing low-cost sustainable transport in rural areas and helping to tackle issues around rural isolation and access to services for people living in rural areas and on low incomes.

John Rose, Wales Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for good causes throughout the UK and eight out of ten of our grants are for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities across the UK, just like these projects in Powys. We are looking forward to seeing how they use their grants so that the people who take part in the projects can continue to thrive.”